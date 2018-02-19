BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE has restored gas to dozens of customers in Laurel, but hundreds are still without gas service, and have been for several days.
44 BGE customers had their service restored Monday morning, though 380 others remain without gas service. Most are expected to have services restored by Monday afternoon, according to BGE.
The outage began Thursday after a water main break damaged a gas main and forced large amounts of water and debris through the network of gas pipes serving the area.
BGE representatives held an open house Sunday afternoon at the Laurel Municipal Center to provide an update on the restoration process and status of repairs to specific areas.
RELATED: Hundreds Without Heat, Hot Water After Gas Outage In Pr. George’s Co.
Customers who smell natural gas or detect escaping gas are asked to get to a safe location and contact BGE immediately at 1-800-685-0123.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook