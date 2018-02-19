BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in custody after a barricade situation that left a sheriff’s deputy injured in College Park early Monday morning.

The deputy was serving an emergency psychiatric petition in the 6900 block of Carlton Terrace, less than two miles from the University of Maryland.

Authorities say a relative filed the order that prompted deputies to respond around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived, the man allegedly injured one of them.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home with another family member, according to police.

At one point, the man fled to the roof of the home and stayed there until surrendering around 7 a.m.

Officials say the injured deputy was taken to area hospital. An update on his condition is not yet available.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation and will remain in custody, authorities say.

It is not yet clear what the suspect used to stab the deputy.

