BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction begins on Monday on a $1 billion revitalization project at Reagan National Airport.
Traffic backups and delays are likely to occur.
According to The Washington Post, the work will eventually produce a new concourse for short-hop flights and new security screening areas.
Lane closures and traffic disruptions are expected. Starting Monday, travel lanes will be closed overnight in the arrivals area of terminals B and C.
