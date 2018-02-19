Filed Under:Reagan National Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction begins on Monday on a $1 billion revitalization project at Reagan National Airport.

Traffic backups and delays are likely to occur.

According to The Washington Post, the work will eventually produce a new concourse for short-hop flights and new security screening areas.

Lane closures and traffic disruptions are expected. Starting Monday, travel lanes will be closed overnight in the arrivals area of terminals B and C.

