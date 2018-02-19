BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Baltimore County. The house is located on the 100 block of Hazel Avenue in Lansdowne.

There were 7 people inside of the home when the fire broke out in the kitchen area, near 4:30 this morning. Two children aged 8 and 10 were in the home. Most of the adults had some infirmity that slowed them down as they tried to escape.

Everyone was able to get out of the house except for one man who was trapped on the second floor. Firefighters in full breathing gear had to go in and rescue him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

BCoFire just confirm that the 39 year old man rescued from the second floor of this #Landsdowne home has died. pic.twitter.com/BiwyMy9SVc — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) February 19, 2018

“I heard the beeping and it woke me up,” said James Hart, a resident of the home. “I thought it was her oxygen machine, went offline again. And she said ‘no, it’s out in the hallway’ and then next thing I know my niece yells ‘Grandma, get out of the bed there’s a fire.’ And that was it.”

Two children were in the home as well and authorities say they are okay. They went to the hospital along with their father, the man who was trapped inside, and his wife.

Neighbors say that when he was brought out, firefighters had to perform CPR on him until the advanced life support system arrived.

