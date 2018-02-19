BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues we’re facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. Email your questions to newsroom@wjz.com or message the WJZ Facebook page.
Filed Under:AR-15, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people, many across the country are calling for U.S. leaders to take action on gun control.

Scott-Dani Pappalardo is among those calling for change, as he posted a video to Facebook that showed him sawing his legally-owned AR-15 in half to support gun reform.

Pappalardo is a gun enthusiast who says he has the Second Amendment tattooed on his arm, but in the video, he says he could not live with himself knowing that the gun could fall into the hands of the wrong person.

“I have decided today, I am going to make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life. The barrel of this gun will never be pointed at someone,” he said in his video, which has now been viewed more than 10 million times on Facebook.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch