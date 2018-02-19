BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people, many across the country are calling for U.S. leaders to take action on gun control.

Scott-Dani Pappalardo is among those calling for change, as he posted a video to Facebook that showed him sawing his legally-owned AR-15 in half to support gun reform.

Pappalardo is a gun enthusiast who says he has the Second Amendment tattooed on his arm, but in the video, he says he could not live with himself knowing that the gun could fall into the hands of the wrong person.

“I have decided today, I am going to make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life. The barrel of this gun will never be pointed at someone,” he said in his video, which has now been viewed more than 10 million times on Facebook.

