BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a man accused of kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.
The Philadelphia Police Department says this happened on Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m., as the 33-year-old victim was outside a Dunkin Donuts.
The victim told police a stranger came up to her and asked for $2.
The woman, who is 5 months pregnant, says she didn’t have money, and the suspect then kicked her in the stomach, authorities say.
She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.
