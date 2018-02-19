BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating two homicides after finding an adult male and an adult female dead in a vehicle in Burtonsville.

According to police, on Thursday, February 15, around 9:56 p.m. a resident of the area walked by a vehicle parked on Aldora Circle in Burtonsville. After noticing that the car was running, they saw a male and female inside who appeared to be dead.

Authorities say Fire and Rescue personnel and officers arrived and confirmed they were deceased.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled both victims’ deaths as homicide by gunshot wounds

The victims have been identified by police as Ashley Susan Dickinson, 34, and Joshua Michael Frazier, 29.

Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information provided that leads to an arrest.

