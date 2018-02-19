BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore continues to celebrate Black History Month, Coppin State University is honoring America’s first African American president by cementing his place in history, and on campus.

History is the word forever tied to America’s 44th president.

“Barack Obama’s election cultivated the hope of a more equitable society,” said Coppin State University President Dr. Maria Thompson.

Obama made history in 2008 by becoming the country’s first African American president, and he’s making history again, this time in Baltimore.

On this President’s Day, dozens watched as a bronze bust of President Obama was unveiled at Coppin State University.

It now proudly sits in the school’s library to honor a dream fulfilled, while inspiring a new generation.

“It’s just more than a bust. It’s a representation of a man who did great things. He beat all odds,” said Coppin State student Mercy Rufai.

Artist and Coppin State alum Larry “Poncho” Brown was instrumental in the project.

“To me, it’s about preserving history,” Brown said.

The bust of President Obama is the first of its kind in all of Baltimore, and one of just 44 created by artists from all across the country.

Brown says this is another way to honor the Obama legacy.

“People have their own opinions about Obama, what he represented, but to us, he is a historical icon,” Brown added.

Now cemented in a place with historical roots of its own.

“He shows that we are powerful enough to do anything that we want,” Rufai said. “Our dreams don’t have to stay dreams, they can become reality.”

President Obama was invited for the event, but unfortunately couldn’t make it.

