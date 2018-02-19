BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland saw a gray and damp Monday with temperatures stuck in the low 40’s most of the day.

Tomorrow, warmer and drier air will hopefully be able to scour out the low-cloud deck and boost our temperatures to near 70!

Even warmer air is on tap for Wednesday, and in fact we may break a record that has stood since 1930, which is 74 degrees.

Showers will move in on Thursday, along with a cooler end to the week.

Enjoy these May-like temperatures while they last.

