BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland saw a gray and damp Monday with temperatures stuck in the low 40’s most of the day.
Tomorrow, warmer and drier air will hopefully be able to scour out the low-cloud deck and boost our temperatures to near 70!
Even warmer air is on tap for Wednesday, and in fact we may break a record that has stood since 1930, which is 74 degrees.
Showers will move in on Thursday, along with a cooler end to the week.
Enjoy these May-like temperatures while they last.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk