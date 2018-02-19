BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues we’re facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
WALDORF, Md.

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Officials say 37-year-old Tavon Purnell Matthews died at a hospital after being shot late Sunday morning in Waldorf.

Authorities say investigators learned that Matthew and 31-year-old Tiffany Jade Smith were arguing when Smith shot Matthews in the torso.

Smith was arrested and charged with murder, assault, and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.

It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

