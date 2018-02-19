WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Officials say 37-year-old Tavon Purnell Matthews died at a hospital after being shot late Sunday morning in Waldorf.
Authorities say investigators learned that Matthew and 31-year-old Tiffany Jade Smith were arguing when Smith shot Matthews in the torso.
Smith was arrested and charged with murder, assault, and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.
It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)