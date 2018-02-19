BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fourth annual Women’s Rally in Annapolis on Monday night centered on four key issues advocates and lawmakers want addressed during what remains of this year’s legislative session.

Hundreds of women gathered in front of the Maryland State House in a dynamic display under dreary skies.

Lawmakers and advocates spent the evening meeting and discussing the more than 30 pieces of proposed law that would benefit women the state.

“There’s four basic issues that we’re looking at: healthy families, economic security, reproductive justice and violence against women,” said Diana Philip, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland.

Lawmakers say a record-breaking number of bills have been filed this year – but advocates say that’s not surprising.

The national “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements were also front and center at this year’s rally.

Mónica Ramiez is with the National Farmworker Women’s Alliance – a group who in part helped spark the “Time’s Up” movement, which aims to end sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Here in Maryland and other parts of the country, lawmakers are stepping up to try to determine what measures could be put in place to make workers safe from this problem,” Ramiez said.

Rally organizer Del. Maricé Morales says she’s thankful that’s now happening with help her from her male colleagues.

“It just really takes kind of an invitation and they are willing to listen. They’re allies in the movement and we need them to be a part of this movement so that there can actually be a culture shift,” she said.

A portion of the night’s event also centered around standing in solidarity with the victims of the South Florida shooting.

