BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police detective Daniel Hersl is awaiting sentencing for robbery and other crimes that a jury found him guilty of as part of his role in the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal.

But those weren’t the only issues that people had with Detective Hersl on the street.

Baltimore rapper Young Moose, whose real name is Kevron Evans, says Hersl harassed him and his family. He rapped about the detective in the song “Tired” from his 2014 mix tape “OTM 3.”

“Detective Hersl, he a b***h, I swear to God he ain’t right/ Heard about my rap career, he trying to f**k up my life.”

Listen to the full song below (WARNING: explicit lyrics) to hear him rap about Hersl’s alleged harassment.

Last year, Young Moose’s attorney spoke to WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren about Evans’s run-ins with Hersl.

“Daniel Hersl has a history, a demonstrated history of police brutality that’s resulted in multiple thousands and thousands of dollars being paid out to victims,” he said. “And he has personally demonstrated a real desire to attack one of my clients, which has caused a great deal of aggravation in a very bright young man’s future… I filed multiple motions to try to alleviate some of the damage that Hersl had done to my client, and it was like trying to pull teeth out of a tiger. I got very little cooperation from the courts.”

Some of the other lyrics in “Tired” could be a nod to this difficulty. Later in the song, Young Moose raps: “They get away with everything, when the f**k this gonna stop?”

According to a published report, Young Moose believes that his encounters with Hersl severely damaged his career.

Hersl will join seven other officers in prison as part of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

