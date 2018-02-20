BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clear skies and record highs are bringing a warm up to the Baltimore area Tuesday.

BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports both hit 76 degrees — tying the record high for this date set in 1930. The average high is 46 degrees.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says Baltimore has seen a nearly 30-degree increase in the past 24 hours, and a significant change since this past weekend.

BWI was covered in two inches of snow just three days ago as a wintry mix moved across the region, slamming some parts of Maryland with five inches of snow.

Spring is just around the corner — exactly one month away.

