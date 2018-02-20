BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation.

Police say this incident started just before 5:20 a.m., when a man called police and said he was home alone and taking illegal drugs.

Officers were called out to the 600 block of Red Cedar Rd., and found that the man was the only person inside the home.

A perimeter was set up around the home. The department’s Quick Response Team was called to assist after failed attempts to get him to come out.

The barricaded person fired several shots inside the home, according to police, but he remains inside as of 11 a.m.

Police remain on scene, and are working to get the man to come out peacefully.

