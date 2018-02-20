BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles County Sheriff’s deputies made a surprise visit to a high school in Waldorf, Maryland, to greet students and offer support in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Florida last week.
The sheriff’s office tweeted a video of deputies at Westlake High School on Tuesday morning giving hugs, handshakes and high fives to students. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were there to “show their support to students and let them know we care, especially after the tragic Florida shooting.”
The move came nearly one week after the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years left 17 people dead at a South Florida high school.
