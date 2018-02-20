BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Charles County, Charles County Sheriff's Office, Florida school shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles County Sheriff’s deputies made a surprise visit to a high school in Waldorf, Maryland, to greet students and offer support in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Florida last week.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a video of deputies at Westlake High School on Tuesday morning giving hugs, handshakes and high fives to students. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were there to “show their support to students and let them know we care, especially after the tragic Florida shooting.”

The move came nearly one week after the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years left 17 people dead at a South Florida high school.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch