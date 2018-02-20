ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Most of the Democrats running in the crowded Maryland primary for governor have announced their running mates, and four out of five of them so far are women.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced Elizabeth Embry as his running mate Tuesday. Embry is a former Baltimore prosecutor and division chief in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

On Monday, Sen. Richard Madaleno named Luwanda Jenkins, of Baltimore, as his running mate. Alec Ross chose Julie Verratti, a Montgomery County craft brewery owner.

Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous has chosen Susan Turnbull. Attorney Jim Shea announced Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott as his running mate last week.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Krishanti Vignarajah have not yet named their running mates.

The candidate filing deadline is a week away.

