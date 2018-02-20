BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:governor election

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Most of the Democrats running in the crowded Maryland primary for governor have announced their running mates, and four out of five of them so far are women.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker announced Elizabeth Embry as his running mate Tuesday. Embry is a former Baltimore prosecutor and division chief in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

On Monday, Sen. Richard Madaleno named Luwanda Jenkins, of Baltimore, as his running mate. Alec Ross chose Julie Verratti, a Montgomery County craft brewery owner.

Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous has chosen Susan Turnbull. Attorney Jim Shea announced Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott as his running mate last week.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Krishanti Vignarajah have not yet named their running mates.

The candidate filing deadline is a week away.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch