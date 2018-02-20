BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities reportedly found multiple guns – including an AR-15 style rifle – and a list of grievances against fellow students at the home of a teen charged with bringing a loaded gun to a Maryland school last week.

According to WJLA, during a search of 18-year-old Alwin Chen’s home, authorities report finding several guns, ammunition, grenades, a detonator for C4 land mines, a ballistic vest, and a list of grievances against his fellow students.

Chen was arrested after bringing a loaded gun and knife to Clarksburg High School.

BREAKING: MoCo Police located the following items in home of Clarksburg HS student who allegedly brought handgun to class last week: •AR-15 style rifle

•Multiple grenades

•Detonator for C4 land mines

•Additional guns

•Tactical vest

•List of grievances re: students/school pic.twitter.com/oBo71QoFVH — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 20, 2018

He was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property after the incident.

Prosecutors and a Montgomery County police officer spoke in court Tuesday regarding the charges against Chen, and they allege he had brought a gun to school once before.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook