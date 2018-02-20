BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is coming back to Baltimore in April. This year’s festival theme is: “More Love, More Lights!”

Baltimore waterfront/BGE Light Art Walk

The festival returns to Baltimore’s waterfront, from the Inner Harbor to Harbor East, Saturday, April 14 through Saturday, April 21. Festival hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

The BGE Light Art Walk will transform the harbor promenade to an interactive playground with light art installations, performances, concerts, a family zone and special events including an opening night parade and a closing night fireworks finale.

All of the 21 light installations on display are brand new to the festival, with artists hailing from Belgium, China, Canada, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Virginia and Illinois. Ten of the distinguished artists, however, are from Baltimore.

Other entertainment along the BGE Light Art Walk includes interactive, illuminated strolling and pop-up performances and a full schedule of live concerts and DJ sets on two stages.

Live music

On the Light Up the Night! Concert Stage at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, headlining acts include:

Grand Master Flash on – Saturday, April 14 at 10 p.m.

G. Love & Special Sauce – Friday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Kimbra – Saturday, April 21 at 10:30 p.m.

On the new Club Light City Stage presented by Morgan State University, house, dance and hip hop DJs perform along with local talent such as TrillNatured, Mighty Mark and DJ LoveGoddess. That stage is located in Kaufman Pavilion by Rash Field.

Neighborhood Lights

Neighborhood Lights, Light City’s immersive community artist-in-residence program kicks off the weekend of April 6 through April 8 and grows from eight to fourteen neighborhoods this year: Belair-Edison, Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, Darley Park, Federal Hill, Baybrook (Brooklyn and Curtis Bay), Remington, Hamilton-Lauraville, Highlandtown, Hollins Roundhouse/Southwest Baltimore, Little Italy, Locust Point, Patterson Park, Pigtown and Waverly.

New in 2018

Eye on Charlie is presented by WJZ.

Eye on Charlie is presented by WJZ. He will travel through the city, popping up in a different surprise location every night from April 9 to April 21. Clues will be given out on WJZ and Light City’s social media channels daily to hint to Charlie’s whereabouts that night. On the final night of Light City, Charlie will join the festival at the Inner Harbor just in time for closing fireworks. Charlie is an automated kinetic sculpture measuring 40 feet wide by 20 feet tall and is lighted with 15,000 LED lights.

The Light City drone race course will be a newly commissioned light installation/sculpture garden/obstacle course for the most exciting drone league racers in the country, and the only race course of its kind in the world. Local Baltimore-based artist collaborative McCormack and Figg is commissioned to create the sculptural obstacles for the “Drone Prix,” and festivalgoers will have the opportunity to meander through this sculpture garden-obstacle course during race breaks.

Through the Community Showcase program, a community has the chance to win $2,018 by creating a light display in their neighborhood, with nine honorable mentions receiving $1,000 each. The public will have the chance to vote for their favorite neighborhood display through an online voting system.

