BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic candidate for Governor Rushern L. Baker III has chosen former Baltimore prosecutor Elizabeth Embry as his running mate.
Embry was also the division chief in the Maryland Attorney General’s office and is a former Baltimore mayoral candidate.
According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Embry left the Maryland Attorney General’s office Tuesday to focus full-time on the governor’s race.
Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker will make the public announcement Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at a press conference at the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory and Botanic Gardens of Baltimore in Druid Hill Park.
