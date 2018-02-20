BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:2018 Maryland governor's race, Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic candidate for Governor Rushern L. Baker III has chosen former Baltimore prosecutor Elizabeth Embry as his running mate.

Embry was also the division chief in the Maryland Attorney General’s office and is a former Baltimore mayoral candidate.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Embry left the Maryland Attorney General’s office Tuesday to focus full-time on the governor’s race.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker will make the public announcement Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at a press conference at the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory and Botanic Gardens of Baltimore in Druid Hill Park.

