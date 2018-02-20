BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland Transit Administration report says the agency knew Baltimore Metro’s subway rails didn’t meet safety standards in 2016, more than a year before it declared an emergency shutdown.
The Baltimore Sun cites a 2018 MTA report that says 17 of the Metro’s turns were found in a November 2016 geometric evaluation to be “deteriorated to the point where no train movement is allowed.” The shutdown, declared last week, is expected to last until March 11.
MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn confirmed MTA was aware of safety violations and continued to run trains. He says riders were never in danger.
MTA and Federal Transit Administration standards allow a 26 degree maximum for rails’ gauge face angle, a measurement of how much trains have worn the rail. All MTA lines measured last month exceeded 26 degrees.
