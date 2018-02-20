BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a Harford County high school student made a possible threat against a school Tuesday.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a possible threat made by a student against Harford Technical High School, but they deemed the threat “unfounded.”


Officials say they evaluated statements that were made and interviewed the student and the family.

Police say students can anticipate increased police presence Wednesday.

