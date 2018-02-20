BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a Harford County high school student made a possible threat against a school Tuesday.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a possible threat made by a student against Harford Technical High School, but they deemed the threat “unfounded.”
Officials say they evaluated statements that were made and interviewed the student and the family.
Police say students can anticipate increased police presence Wednesday.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook