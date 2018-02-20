BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Wow! What a day we had all across the mid-Atlantic region. A record-tying high of 76 degrees was set at BWI Marshall Airport, with some even warmer air at other reporting stations.

The last time it was this warm on Feb.20 was in 1930! Overnight, will remain very mild with some patchy fog possible again.

Tomorrow, we fully expect to break a record also set in 1930 of 74 degrees. We will likely get to 75 or better! A shower may fall in some areas by afternoon, but a cold front with more clouds and cooler air will cross the region at night. Showers and cooler air are a good bet on Thursday!

More clouds, cooler temps and more showers are likely to stick around at times into the weekend as well. Enjoy these May-like conditions now, for it will still be winter for a while longer I’m sure, and it may come roaring back some day as well!

