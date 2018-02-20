BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Wow! What a day we had all across the mid-Atlantic region. A record-tying high of 76 degrees was set at BWI Marshall Airport, with some even warmer air at other reporting stations.

The last time it was this warm on Feb.20 was in 1930! Overnight, will remain very mild with some patchy fog possible again.

Tomorrow, we fully expect to break a record also set in 1930 of 74 degrees. We will likely get to 75 or better! A shower may fall in some areas by afternoon, but a cold front with more clouds and cooler air will cross the region at night. Showers and cooler air are a good bet on Thursday!

More clouds, cooler temps and more showers are likely to stick around at times into the weekend as well. Enjoy these May-like conditions now, for it will still be winter for a while longer I’m sure, and it may come roaring back some day as well!

