LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland teenagers have been charged with making threats, accused of talking about bringing guns to school.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call Friday about two Leonardtown High School students who were discussing a recent school shooting.

According to police, the teens were overheard discussing bringing guns to school and how they were too smart to get caught.

Deputies investigated and said they learned one of the teens had access to numerous firearms and had made posts on social media that were a cause for concern.

The two teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence.

Authorities said a person connected to the teen held a federal firearms license. A search warrant found that numerous weapons were located in a place that would be accessible to the juvenile.

As a result, a 39-year-old man from Leonardtown was charged with reckless endangerment and allowing access to a firearm by a minor.

