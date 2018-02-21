BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Baltimore County.

Police say they were dispatched to I-83 at Ruxton Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say once they arrived, troopers found a  silver 2004 Infinity G5 coupe with extensive damage to the entire vehicle.

Authorities identified the driver as Michael Bouity, 26, of Towson, Maryland.

Authorities say Bouity was the only occupant in the vehicle and was ejected from the car. He was found down an embankment where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and Bouity lost control before initially impacting the left guardrail. They say the impact sent the car across all lanes of traffic where it stuck the right guardrail and ejected Bouity.

Police say contributing factors of his death are speed and the failure to wear a safety restraint. It is unknown if alcohol or drug impairment are involved at this time.

