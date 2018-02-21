BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Baltimore, Dunkin Donuts, Subway Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for nine robberies of Dunkin Donuts and Subway stores.

46-year old Antonio Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, and police say he subsequently confessed to the robberies. He was charged with robbery, assault, theft, and handgun related violations.

Johnson was arrested after police got a tip about where he was staying.

Police say Johnson is responsible for the following robberies:

January 23: Subway restaurant located in the 3800 block of E. Lombard Street
January 28: Subway restaurant located in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue
January 30: Subway restaurant located in the 300 block of W. Pratt Street
February 2: Subway restaurant located in the 1500 block of W. North Avenue
February 5: Subway restaurant located in the 3200 block of Greenmount Avenue
February 7: Dunkin Donuts located in the 2000 block of E. Monument Street
February 8: Subway restaurant located in the unit block of E. 25th Street
February 10: Dunkin Donuts located in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenu.
February 11: Subway restaurant located in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue

