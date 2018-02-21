BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So I go take the dog out for a walk yesterday afternoon in a tee shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. And I was OVERDRESSED. Gonna take her for another walk at some point later this day and it will be gym shorts and a tee.

Today’s forecast high of 76° is the normal high on May 22nd!!! 90 days from now it is supposed to feel this way. But this is the Mid-Atlantic so just wait because March is not always our friend. Not hardly.

Let’s remember back to last year. It got pretty darn mild in February and then the thermometer dropped. We got cold, and icy in March. Flowers that appeared early got iced up, and died. And the mild February was a distant memory. Let’s hope for better this year!

Tomorrow behind the cold front, drifting by tonight, we drop to below 50’s. Over the next five days the lowest daytime temperature we see is 46° on Friday. Then it will go back to the 60’s this weekend. Remember the 60’s, and warmer, are the normal for later in the year. This weekend we will go “back to the future.”

MB!

