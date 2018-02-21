BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Luxury reaches new heights in Harbor East.

The picturesque views from the top of the Four Seasons are nothing short of spectacular. Now, this incredible space can be yours.

The new residences at the Four Seasons are officially on the market.

“We have people with young children here we have people that commute into D.C., we have people that commute to New York, and we have empty nesters coming from the surrounding counties and want the lifestyle of downtown Harbor East and we have a great community here,” said Charlie Hatter, co-principal of Prime Building Advantage and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Residents have access to a club level with an indoor pool, sauna overlooking the city, dog park, and fitness center.

“The location of Harbor East, and being here at the Four Seasons and being here at the hotel with four operating restaurants attached to the hotel, the lifestyle is unbelievable,” Hatter said.

The brand new restaurant, Bygone, is on the hotel’s top floor.

“You’re in a very modern property, a modern hotel, something that’s brand new, but at the same time, you can come the rooftop and experience what it’s like to dine in the 20s the 30s,” said Alex Smith, with Atlast Restaurant Group.

The homes range from one to three bedrooms, and 900 to 7,000 square feet.

“I think people have this idea that it’s the Four Seasons and every residence is going to be $4–$5–$12 million, and that’s not the case,” Hatter said. “If you want to spend those–recently we sold some in that range–there is the availability for that, and we have a million and up as well.”

Residents have full access to all of the hotel amenities and the residences are already nominated for several prestigious awards.

