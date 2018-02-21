BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Arkansas are trying to determine the cause of death for two newborns whose bodies were discovered inside of a suitcase along a rural road last week.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary autopsy found that the babies, believed to be twins, had a gestational age of about 32 to 34 weeks, or about six to eight weeks premature.

The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon in a purple suitcase along a county road in Cross County, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Jonesboro television station KAIT reports that further testing is expected to determine the cause and manner of death. The sheriff’s office declined to release details on the investigation but said that several people have been interviewed.

