BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Florida school shooting, Orioles Spring Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Orioles have announced that the team will honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting in a spring training game Friday.

The team announced Wednesday that the Orioles will wear caps of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team in a spring training game versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles and Rays are joining the other 28 MLB teams to honor the victims of the Florida shooting that happened last week.

The caps will be authenticated, autographed, and auctioned at orioles.com from Friday at 1:00 p.m. through March 4 at 6:00 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the Broward Education Foundation.

The game starts at 1:05 p.m. Friday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch