BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Orioles have announced that the team will honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting in a spring training game Friday.

The team announced Wednesday that the Orioles will wear caps of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball team in a spring training game versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles will wear the caps of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. baseball team Friday pregame & during the 1:05p game vs @Rays. The O's will join TB & all MLB clubs to honor the victims of this senseless act of violence & to show support for the Parkland, Fla., community. pic.twitter.com/RvTGLfyxut — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 21, 2018

The Orioles and Rays are joining the other 28 MLB teams to honor the victims of the Florida shooting that happened last week.

The caps will be authenticated, autographed, and auctioned at orioles.com from Friday at 1:00 p.m. through March 4 at 6:00 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the Broward Education Foundation.

The game starts at 1:05 p.m. Friday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

