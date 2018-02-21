The PNC Achievers program is giving Maryland high school student lacrosse players a new opportunity to shine.

The program identifies and recognizes outstanding student athletes across the state of Maryland in the sport of lacrosse for their success and leadership in the classroom, in their sport, and within the broader community. The program highlights both boys’ and girls’ lacrosse programs across public and private schools

Please tune in every Tuesday to our radio stations105.7 The Fan, Today’s 101.9 WLIF and MIX 106.5, between 8am and 9am as we meet and interview these outstanding student athletes.

The PNC Achievers High School Lacrosse Edition is sponsored by PNC Bank.

“When a student brings their best to their education and community as well as to their sport, our entire communities are strengthened. By recognizing these incredible achievements, PNC is helping to ensure a better tomorrow for our future leaders and the citizens of Maryland.” – Laura Gamble PNC regional president for Greater Maryland.

