BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspicious vehicle near the White House prompted an evacuation of a building Wednesday morning, but it has since been cleared, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
After the new Executive Office Building was evacuated, Explosive Ordinance Detection personnel investigated, cleared the vehicle and lifted the road closures.
Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park remained closed to pedestrians as of 9:20 a.m.
