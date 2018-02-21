BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspicious vehicle near the White House prompted an evacuation of a building Wednesday morning, but it has since been cleared, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

After the new Executive Office Building was evacuated, Explosive Ordinance Detection personnel investigated, cleared the vehicle and lifted the road closures.

Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park remained closed to pedestrians as of 9:20 a.m.

 

