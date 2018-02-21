BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities gave an update Wednesday on violent crime initiative in Baltimore to get fugitives off the street.
In January, Governor Larry Hogan erased jurisdictional boundaries aimed at creating partnerships to combat violent crime in Baltmore.
The U.S. Marshals Service collaborated with the Maryland State Police to coordinate a Baltimore initiative to put violent repeat offenders behind bars.
WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten was at Wednesday’s press conference, and will have the latest on how well this initiative is doing.
