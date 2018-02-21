BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Governor Hogan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities gave an update Wednesday on violent crime initiative in Baltimore to get fugitives off the street.

In January, Governor Larry Hogan erased jurisdictional boundaries aimed at creating partnerships to combat violent crime in Baltmore.

The U.S. Marshals Service collaborated with the Maryland State Police to coordinate a Baltimore initiative to put violent repeat offenders behind bars.

WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten was at Wednesday’s press conference, and will have the latest on how well this initiative is doing.

