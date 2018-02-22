BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are halfway through the 2018 legislative session, but they’re still quite a bit of work left to be done.

Governor Larry Hogan talked to WJZ’s Pat Warren about what has been done and what remains to be done, but first he had some business of his own to attend to.

On Thursday, Gov. Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford filed for re-election.

“We’re happy that people seem to be happy with the direction and the job we’re doing, and the jobs not finished,” Gov. Hogan said on a Facebook video.

The 2018 session includes issues related to health, public safety, and economic well-being.

Now the session is half over.

“I’m pretty pleased where we are this session. We’re halfway through, and we’ve made progress on a lot of things that I think are important,” Gov. Hogan said. “For example, we’ve already passed a bill to take away the parental rights of rapists, we’ve made some progress on some of our tax bills, we are working on some of our education initiatives. So, most of the work gets done in the second half of the session, but I’m pretty pleased with where we are.”

But he adds, there is still a ways to go.

“Most people say when you approach an election year, almost nothing even gets done. That’s especially true if you have a difference in party, but I actually think it’s going to be one of the most successful sessions.

The second half of the session will include guns, crime, and the opioid crisis.

The session will end April 9.

