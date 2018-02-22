BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of three men who robbed an armored truck.

The Salisbury Police Department is also investigating this robbery, which occurred at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, at the SECU in the 1100 block of Mt. Hermon Rd. in Salisbury.

The armored truck driver told police he was robbed while filling an ATM with cash.

The victim said that while he was filling the ATM, three men came up to him and demanded cash. One of the suspects was said to be armed with a handgun.

The three suspects bound the driver, before making off with cash and his company issued handgun.

Investigators believe these suspects could still be on the Maryland Eastern Shore, or in the Washington DC, Baltimore, Delaware or Virginia Beach areas.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080, Salisbury Police Department (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers (410)548-1776.

