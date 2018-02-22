BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 35-year-old Baltimore man died in a crash early Thursday morning while fleeing from a store he had just robbed.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports the crash happened just after 2:15 a.m., on Race Rd. near Wright Rd. in Hanover.

First responders arrived to find the driver already dead. Mohammed Jennai was pronounced dead on scene, and his body was take to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Jennai had just robbed a store on Dorsey Run Rd. in Howard County, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene of the burglary, police say Jennai got into a 2001 Dodge Dakota and fled. Howard County officers chased after the suspect until they lost sight of the vehicle on Race Rd.

The cause of the crash is said to be Jennai’s failure to remain in a single lane, as well as excessive speed.

