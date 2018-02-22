BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Camay Calloway Murphy is the daughter of legendary jazz musician Cab Calloway.

“He was a great believer in rehearsal and practice,” Murphy said. “When he got on stage, everything looked spontaneous but it wasn’t spontaneous. He was a showman.”

The jazz singer and bandleader grew up in Baltimore. He overcame segregation and beat the odds. She says his legacy should inspire others.

For more than five decades, she has worked to improve the education of children in Baltimore

and beyond.

The long-time educator is working to update the art curriculum at Henderson-Hopkins School.

“I always emphasized the arts. I realized how important the arts were,” she said. “Work toward being more confident. Work toward exploiting your own gift, whatever your gift may be.”

She says young people of color still face barriers. She’s encouraged to see more inclusion, and is eager to see Black Panther. The super hero movie, features a mostly black cast and is a box office hit.

[REPORTER: “How important is it for people to see themselves represent in art?”]

“Yes it’s extremely important that images, visual things. and because this Black Panther picture is so visual is part of the strength of it, it’s part of the enthusiasm about it.”

Murphy is also raising funds for a negro-league statue to be on display in Harford County,where she currently resides.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook