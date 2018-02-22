BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cinemark Theatres announced they will no longer be allowing big bags into the theatre starting Thursday.

The company stated on their website that the ban is on bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″.

The statements says only medical equipment bags and diaper bags are exceptions. They also still reserve the right to inspect all bags and packages that someone brings in.

The statement says the new policy is in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.

Cinemark has locations in Towson and Hanover.

