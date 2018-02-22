BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cinemark Theatres announced they will no longer be allowing big bags into the theatre starting Thursday.
The company stated on their website that the ban is on bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″.
The statements says only medical equipment bags and diaper bags are exceptions. They also still reserve the right to inspect all bags and packages that someone brings in.
The statement says the new policy is in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.
Cinemark has locations in Towson and Hanover.
