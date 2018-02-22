BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Democratic candidate for Governor Kevin Kamenetz announced his running mate will be Montgomery Councilwoman Valerie Ervin.

A resident of Silver Spring, Ervin served two terms on the Montgomery County Council as the first African American woman ever elected to the Council. She also served as Council President.

Ervin told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that she admires Kamenetz’s efforts to renovate and replace aging public schools in Baltimore County while not raising tax rates.

“I first ran for office when I discovered that my own child was being denied educational opportunities and after considering how many other children faced similar challenges—I had to get off the sidelines and get to work,” said Valerie Ervin in a written statement. “Now, with Donald Trump in the White House and Larry Hogan in the State House, I’ve never been more concerned for the children across our state and so I am ready to keep fighting. I’m thrilled to join Kevin’s campaign to return Maryland’s schools to best in the nation.”

Ervin is leaving her current position as senior adviser for the Working Families Party.

If elected Ervin would be Maryland’s first female African-American Lieutenant Governor.

