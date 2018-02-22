BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Students and parents across Maryland have dealt with an alarming number of school scares this month.

Baltimore School for the Arts had to remove a student after a threat Thursday.

“People were kind of panicking a little bit because everybody’s still a little raw from what happened,” student Joey Schuman said.

From the student who brought a pellet gun to Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County, to a cache of weapons discovered in Saint Mary’s County, after two high school students were overheard talking about how easy it would be to pull off a shooting.

RELATED: 14-Year-Old Student With Pellet Gun In Loch Raven H.S. Lockdown Charged, Police Say

RELATED: 2 Teens Charged With Making Threats About Guns At School

“In this case someone heard something, they said something,” said Saint Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron.

This week, there were threats against two Harford County high schools, both ultimately deemed unfounded.

RELATED: Police: Possible Threat Made By Harford Co. Student ‘Unfounded’

The schools made automated calls to parents and warned about the rumors spreading on social media.

In Carroll County, police investigated a threat at Francis Scott Key High School and found it was not credible. About a third of the students stayed home Wednesday, and an email went out to parents that morning.

“A whole bunch of kids are trying to prove themselves–copycats–parents should be worried nowadays,” said Baltimore City Schools parent Watson Ervin. “If you see something report it. If you’re not sure what it was report it anyway because silence can be deadly nowadays.”

So far this year, three loaded weapons have been found on city school campuses.

Montgomery County schools have dealt with a rash of threats–including a high school student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to a high school–police found more weapons and ammo and a ballistic vest inside his home.

RELATED: Police: Guns, List Of Grievances Found At Home Of Teen Who Brought Gun To Md. School

“His stories about why he possessed that weapon varied,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Security experts say it’s crucial to report threats, but be alert for false rumors that can spread panic.

“It’s now possible online to make all sorts of threats online that the internet can bounce around at lightning speed,” security expert Peter Beering said.

No one was injured in the incidents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook