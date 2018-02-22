BALTIMORE (WJZ)– BGE announced Thursday that natural gas has been restored to all the mains damaged by a water main break in Laurel last week.

BGE says 1,250 feet of main has been replaced to about 400 customers after eight days without natural gas.

“We cannot say enough about the patience and graciousness of our neighbors in Laurel,” said A. Christopher Burton, vice president of gas distribution for BGE. “We want to thank all of our customers for their understanding, and officials from the City of Laurel and from the Washington Suburban Sanitation Commission (WSSC) for working with us to restore natural gas service to our customers as safely and as quickly as possible.”

The company says more than 250 BGE technicians assisted in the repair of the mains.

Customers who are still without gas service should call 1.800.685.0123 to schedule a technician to come to their homes for inspection of mains and relighting of appliances. In cases where it is not safe to restore gas service due to issues with customer equipment, customers are being advised to contact a plumber make the repairs necessary to restore gas service.

