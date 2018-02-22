BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who shot and killed a 14-year Prince George’s County Police veteran Wednesday was a Metro mechanic with three open warrants for second degree assault, investigators say.

According to the investigation into the death of 51-year-old Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin, a neighbor came to him for help after being threatened by her estranged husband, 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, at her Chadsey Lane home in Brandywine.

When Ramzziddin stepped in, police say, Tyndell shot him with a shotgun.

Ramzziddin died on the scene and Tyndell fled, according to authorities. The woman was not injured.

A short time later, Charles County Sheriff’s officers say they observed the suspect’s SUV on Berry Road near Bensville Road and began a pursuit. That pursuit led back into Prince George’s County, where more officers joined.

Tyndell allegedly bailed from his SUV on Indian Head Highway near Old Fort Road and there was an exchange of gunfire. Tyndell was fatally wounded. No other officers were hurt.

Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin leaves behind a wife and four children.

In 2006, he received a Silver Medal of Valor Award for his courage engaging an armed suspect. During his 14 years with the PGPD, Corporal Ramzziddin was assigned to District III, District IV, the WAVE Unit and our Gang Unit before his final assignment at the Harbor Unit.

Funeral arrangements for Ramzziddin are still being finalized.

