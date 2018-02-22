BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Child Sex Trafficking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been indicted after police say they forced girls and women into prostitution.

Harry E. Rivers, 28, and Steven M. Williams, 38, were indicted on charges of sex trafficking of a child and by force, fraud, and coercion.

According to the indictment, Rivers and Williams forced women and girls, including a 15-year-old who had recently completed 8th grade, into prostitution.

Williams and Rivers both face a maximum sentence of life in prison. An initial appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch