BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been indicted after police say they forced girls and women into prostitution.
Harry E. Rivers, 28, and Steven M. Williams, 38, were indicted on charges of sex trafficking of a child and by force, fraud, and coercion.
According to the indictment, Rivers and Williams forced women and girls, including a 15-year-old who had recently completed 8th grade, into prostitution.
Williams and Rivers both face a maximum sentence of life in prison. An initial appearance has not yet been scheduled.
