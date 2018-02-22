BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rick and Morty fans rejoice! McDonald’s will be bringing back Szechuan Sauce.

On Monday, February 26, every McDonald’s across America will start serving Szechuan sauce. In total, there will be 20 million cups available.

Last fall, McDonald’s brought back a limited supply of the sauce – which was originally released in 1998 when it was a product tie-in for Disney’s “Mulan” – but the fast food restaurant ran out before most were able to pick up the sauce.

