BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rick and Morty fans rejoice! McDonald’s will be bringing back Szechuan Sauce.
On Monday, February 26, every McDonald’s across America will start serving Szechuan sauce. In total, there will be 20 million cups available.
Last fall, McDonald’s brought back a limited supply of the sauce – which was originally released in 1998 when it was a product tie-in for Disney’s “Mulan” – but the fast food restaurant ran out before most were able to pick up the sauce.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook