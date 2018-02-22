SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Chris Tillman and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $3 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $7 million in performance bonuses.

Tillman would earn $1 million each for 125 and 150 innings, $1.5 million apiece for 175 and 190 and $2 million for 200 as part of the deal announced Wednesday.

He was 1-7 with a 7.84 ERA in 19 starts and five relief appearances last year. He is the second starter added by the Orioles in the past week after right-hander Andrew Cashner.

Tillman likely will join right-handers Dylan Bundy, Kevin Gausman and Cashner in the rotation.

The 29-year-old right-hander lives in Sarasota and had been working out at the Orioles’ facility before spring training. Manager Buck Showalter watched Tillman throw and was impressed.

Tillman began last season on the disabled list with right shoulder stiffness.

To make room for Tillman on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated outfielder Jaycob Brugman for assignment.

