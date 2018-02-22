BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A much cooler day with plenty of clouds and a bit of rain after we had two record breaking very warm days!

Tomorrow will look about the same as it did today with lots of clouds, maybe a bit of rain and temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

More showers and warmer air should move in on Saturday and Sunday. We may approach 70 once again by then.

This has been a very strange month of weather with so many extremes! We may get a colder pattern when we head into March, so winter may still may have a few tricks to bring us in the next several weeks! Stay tuned!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook