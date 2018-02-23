BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested two suspects connected to an attempted robbery at a Maryland mall Thursday night.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says they have arrested Noel Marcus Clark, 23, and Niko Tymeal Staple, 21, for allegedly attempting to rob the Flexy store at Annapolis Mall.

Detectives say around 6:22 p.m., one of the suspects approached to the store’s clerk and said he was armed with a gun. A second suspect entered the store and began putting merchandise into a bag, while a third suspect kept watch. The store clerk confronted the suspect putting merchandise in the bag and removed the merchandise from the bag. All three suspects then fled the store.

Investigators were able to identify Clark and Staple as two of the three suspects. They have not located the third.

Both Clark and Staples were charged with robbery, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft less than $100 and reckless endangerment.

