BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metal detectors, x-ray machines and bullet-proof doors are among the measures Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman wants to implement to make students safer in schools.

This comes in the wake of a shooting in Parkland, Florida last week left 17 people dead at Marjory Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I believe the time is now for our elected officials to make the safety of our children their #1 priority,” Bateman wrote on his Facebook page. “Costly? Yes, but what price would you put on your child’s life?”

He laid out his proposed solutions in a list, as follows:

1. Install metal detectors and state of the art X-ray machines, controlled by trained law enforcement personnel at every school in Anne Arundel County. 2. Install MORE cameras in our schools and have them monitored in REAL TIME by law enforcement/including those on patrol. 3. Assign School Resource Officers to every Elementary, Middle and High School in Anne Arundel County. 3. Teach our children procedures to follow in the event of school shootings. Shelter in place methods, etc. 4. Have professionally trained law enforcement members be part of the building and design phases of any future schools, implementing established and recognized practices of CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design). 5. Install electronically controlled bullet proof doors on every classroom/room in our schools.

