BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore native made history after becoming the first African American pit crew member to win a Daytona 500 last Sunday.

Derrell Edwards grew up on the east side of Baltimore, played basketball at Dunbar High School and then at High Point University in North Carolina. Then his life took a major detour.

“Reality kicked in, I’m like ‘man, it’s pretty tough to make the NBA,’ you know, statistics say, you know it’s very slim to none,” Edwards said.

Edwards wanted to be a professional basketball player but now he’s making history after his pit crew won the Daytona 500.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I mean fist pumping off the wall. I mean, losing your voice within five minutes after him crossing that checkered line–unreal.”

Derrell Edwards made history on Sunday becoming the first African-American to win a #Daytona500 as an over-the-wall crew member. The #NASCARD4D pit crew alum is a jackman for @austindillon3's team. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/kgrHtF48FU — NASCAR Drive for Diversity (@NASCARDiversity) February 21, 2018

For Edwards, it’ s all about breaking barriers.

“To be in a situation that’s tough and being fro Baltimore, that’s just me being honest with you. So I knew it was something I can do and probably figure out and be good at.”

Edwards says his next goal is to win the NASCAR championship as part of the Richard Childress Racing team.

