BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Edgewood High School students have been charged after police say they wrote a threatening message on a desktop at the school “in an attempt to disrupt school operations.”

The students have been identified by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as Alexis Robinson and Shyanne Evans, both 18.

The Sheriff’s Office says the school resource officer first started investigating around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, after getting a tip that a student has reported a threatening message circulating among some students.

The SRO was able to obtain a photo of the message, which was written on a classroom desk. After investigating further, he identified Robinson and Evans as the suspects.

Wile a threat was made and shared, police say neither student “had the means, intent, or interest to carry out the threat,” and it is believed that they made the threat as a means to have school canceled.

Robinson and Evans have been charged as adults by way of criminal summons with Threat of Mass Violence and Disturbing School Operations.

“I applaud the student who came forward and reported this threat directly to the school administration and School Resource Officer,” said Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler.

“We encourage all residents of Harford County to, if you see something, say something, and the student did the right thing by immediately coming forward. We also want this investigation to serve as a message to youth in Harford County. We take these threats seriously and do not consider them humorous in any way. Even if threats are not deemed credible, you can be charged with a crime. School shootings, like the recent one in Parkland, Florida, are tragic events, and should not be used in an attempt to leverage a prank in order to disrupt school operations.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook