BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former Anne Arundel County executive who resigned in 2013 after being convicted of misconduct in office has filed to run for a seat in the House of Delegates.

John Leopold filed Friday to run for an open seat in Anne Arundel County.

Leopold, a 74-year-old Republican, spent 30 days in jail after a judge found him guilty of using members of his security detail to perform political activities while on the job and for having his secretary empty his urine catheter bag.

District 31B has two House seats. One is held by Del. Nic Kipke, who is running for re-election. The other seat is open, because Del. Meagan Simonaire isn’t running for re-election. Republican Brian Chisholm also has filed to run, as well as Harry Freeman, a Democrat.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch