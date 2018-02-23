ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former Anne Arundel County executive who resigned in 2013 after being convicted of misconduct in office has filed to run for a seat in the House of Delegates.

John Leopold filed Friday to run for an open seat in Anne Arundel County.

Leopold, a 74-year-old Republican, spent 30 days in jail after a judge found him guilty of using members of his security detail to perform political activities while on the job and for having his secretary empty his urine catheter bag.

District 31B has two House seats. One is held by Del. Nic Kipke, who is running for re-election. The other seat is open, because Del. Meagan Simonaire isn’t running for re-election. Republican Brian Chisholm also has filed to run, as well as Harry Freeman, a Democrat.

